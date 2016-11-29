Widener’s Paralegal Program Ranked Among best

Widener University Delaware Law School’s paralegal program was ranked among the best in the nation.

AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org, an internet service that rates university program,s ranked Widener 39th out of 49 schools. The programs were ranked based on cost, financial aid, number of program offerings, student-teacher ratios, graduation rates, placement and support services, academic and career counseling services, employment services and more.

Widener’s paralegal program is approved by the American Bar Association. It offers associate’s and bachelor’s degrees, as well as a general certificate in paralegal studies. Concentrations are available in corporate law, criminal law, litigation, health law, estate administration law and intellectual property law.

At Widener, paralegal students have access to practicing legal professionals and the full law library. They also take part in graduation ceremonies at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, which confers their degrees.

“The paralegal program through Delaware Law School is an outstanding opportunity for people who want a career in the law without a full law degree,” said Eileen Grena-Piretti, assistant dean at the law school. “We are proud of this program and grateful for the recognition.

