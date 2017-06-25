Valora Technologies strengthens core engineering team with key new hires

Valora Technologies, Inc., Bedford, MA a world-class provider of AutoClassification, Data Analytics and Machine Learning technologies for the Legal, Records Management & Information Governance markets, has made two key appointments to its expanding Core Engineering Team. Mary Vogt and Scott Mackey join Aaron Goodisman, Valora’s Chief Technology Officer, and the rest of the Valora Engineering team, with specific focus on building out the company’s PowerHouseTM and BlackCatTM AutoClassification and Data Visualization products.

Mary Vogt serves as Senior Software Engineer, with a 20-year background in enterprise document management and web services. She previously worked directly with Mr. Goodisman at SilverStream Software (now MicroFocus), as well as prior engagements with Lotus, FileNet, and as an independent software consultant. Mr. Goodisman and Ms. Vogt studied together as undergraduates at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Ms. Vogt also holds a Master’s Degree from Simmons College.

Scott Mackey joins the team most recently from Dell EMC, with previous experience in analytics and full-stack Java development at iRobot, General Dynamics, and other leading Massachusetts technology firms. With 10 years of Javabased development expertise, his background in REST APIs and both Java- and web-based UI design is ideally suited to Valora’s work in enterprise-scale AutoClassification. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Computer Science from the University of Colorado.