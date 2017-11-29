Treasury Specialist III-Legal Support

Job Description:

THIS IS A SKILLED SERVICE POSITION SPECIFIC RECRUITMENT FOR THE MARYLAND STATE TREASURER’S OFFICE. THE RESULTING ELIGIBILITY LIST WILL BE USED TO STAFF THIS POSITION/FUNCTION ONLY. INTERESTED PERSONS NEED TO REAPPLY FOR ANY FUTURE RECRUITMENTS FOR THIS CLASSIFICATION

Specific duties of this position involve specialized legal and administrative support functions including but not limited to: preparing pleadings, briefs, correspondence; filing; preparing and organizing documents in preparation for trial; maintaining up-to-date litigation and/or subject files; calendar management, including assisting with scheduling court appearances and depositions, appropriately handling incoming departmental calls; maintaining legal database(s); and providing back-up support to Treasury Administration.

This is a fast-paced, detail and deadline-intensive environment. The ideal candidate must have the capability to thrive in such an environment.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS (must have):

Education: Possession of a bachelor’s degree from an accredited four year college or university including or supplemented by at least 18 hours in accounting, business administration or equivalent business subjects.

Experience: Three years of employment in responsible public administration, business administration, and/or accounting or auditing.

OR

Education: Graduation from a standard high school, including or supplemented by 18 credit hours in business administration, accounting, or equivalent business subjects.

Experience: Seven years of experience as defined above.

SELECTIVE QUALIFICATIONS:

• Experience performing paralegal, secretarial or clerical support duties in a legal environment. Some examples include: preparing pleadings, briefs, and legal correspondence; maintaining litigation and/or subject files; maintaining databases involving legal information; preparing documents for trial; and coordinating legal schedules

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

• Comprehensive Microsoft Office skills with strong working knowledge of Excel, Word, Access and PowerPoint Exceptional oral and written communication and organizational skills

• Experience filing pleadings, discovery materials and other documents with Local and Federal courts

• Experience in the preparation of subpoenas to obtain medical records in personal injury cases

*Equivalent business subjects will be translated using the UMD Robert H. Smith School of Business Curriculum. Please be sure to submit transcripts with your application (unofficial is adequate)

LIMITATIONS ON SELECTION: Applicants must be willing to work in the Annapolis area. Applicants must pass a background investigation to include criminal, credit and driving history.

SELECTION PROCESS: Applicants who meet the minimum qualifications will be admitted to examination for this classification. Successful candidates will be ranked as Best Qualified, Better Qualified, or Qualified and placed on the employment (eligible) list for at least one year. Only those individuals whose applications reflect the necessary education and experience will be considered, so please describe all relevant experience and education in detail.

General questions may be directed to the STO Personnel Office at 410-260-6382 or 410-260-7078.

Job opportunities within the Maryland State Treasurer’s Office are accessible through JobAps, the Statewide Recruitment, Examination and Applicant Tracking System. By using the Department filter and highlighting “Office of the Treasurer”, you can view all active recruitments within our agency. First time users can register for an account by selecting a position to apply for, choosing “I am a new user” at the bottom, then keying in the necessary fields. Click here to apply.

If you do not have access to the Internet and need to fill out a paper application, please forward to:

Maryland State Treasurer’s Office

80 Calvert Street, Room 109

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Attn: Human Resources

or

hr@treasurer.state.md.us

or

FAX: 410-260-4090

Job Posting Date: 11/29/2017

Salary: $38,880-$61,691

Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Job Posting Link: https://www.jobaps.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=17&R2=002745&R3=0003

Company Website: http://treasurer.state.md.us/

Company Profile: This position serves as Treasury administrative/paralegal support to the Assistant Attorneys General in the Maryland State Treasurer’s Office (STO) and as such, supports all legal activities associated with the Office. Support of the administration of State Tort Claims Act litigation and the State’s General Obligation Debt Program is among the largest undertaking. Additionally, the STO legal division is responsible for legal advice and opinions, contract preparation and review, preparing and editing rules, regulations and policies, drafting legislation, representation in various types of litigation, administrative and regulatory proceedings and responding to citizen inquiries.

Contact Name: Cissy Blasi

Contact Email: cblasi@treasurer.state.md.us

Contact Phone: (410) 260-6382