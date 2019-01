Above the Law: By Staci Zaretsky. As the old saying goes, a lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client. That seems to be exactly what happened to Thomas Beck, a California lawyer who has spent the past five years litigating a dispute over $300 in wages owed to Anthony Stratton, his former paralegal, a sum that later ballooned into more than $100,000 and a precedential opinion on appellate attorneys fees, to boot. Click Here