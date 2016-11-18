Temporary trial prep/organizer

Job Description: Need temporary help with organizing exhibits for matrimonial trial in Central Islip, NY. Trial to begin 11/22/16 into December (estimate 3-4 weeks). Light research, mostly filing, categorizing and organizing. Must work during coming Thanksgiving holiday. $15 an hour.

Job Posting Date: 11/18/16

Salary: $15 per hour

Location: Across street from Central Islip Courthouse

Job Posting Link:

Company Website:

Company Profile: Will assist attorney’s Michael Leon and Joe Brettschnieder.

Contact Name: Starnette Swartz

Contact Email: bvcllc@yahoo.com

Contact Phone: (516) 381-4777