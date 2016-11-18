Temporary trial prep/organizer

Job Description: Need temporary help with organizing exhibits for matrimonial trial in Central Islip, NY. Trial to begin 11/22/16 into December (estimate 3-4 weeks). Light research, mostly filing, categorizing and organizing. Must work during coming Thanksgiving holiday. $15 an hour.
Job Posting Date: 11/18/16
Salary: $15 per hour
Location: Across street from Central Islip Courthouse
Job Posting Link:
Company Website:
Company Profile: Will assist attorney’s Michael Leon and Joe Brettschnieder.
Contact Name: Starnette Swartz
Contact Email: bvcllc@yahoo.com
Contact Phone: (516) 381-4777
