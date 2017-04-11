Shearer elected officer of paralegal organization – Cherylan Shearer, has been elected secretary of the National Federation of Paralegal Associations and director of operations. Shearer will serve a two-year term ending in 2018.

Shearer is a corporate paralegal at the law firm of Yoder Ainlay Ulmer & Buckingham LLP in Goshen. She has been with the firm for 22 years.

According to the law firm, Shearer received her paralegal certificate with honors in June 1999 from Indiana University at South Bend. She works with the initial set up of organizations including for-profit, nonprofit and limited liability companies, maintains corporate compliance for approximately 500 clients of the firm, and focuses on mergers and acquisitions.

Shearer has been a member of the Michiana Paralegal Association since 1999 and is also an affiliate member of the Indiana State Bar Association.

In her positions, Shearer will be responsible for taking minutes at NFPA meetings and overseeing the daily operations of the association through the management company.