Senior Research Transaction Specialist

University Hospitals (UH), a top-ranked national academic medical center based in Cleveland, Ohio, seeks a Senior Paralegal to join our clinical research practice team. We work every day with top researchers and institutions around the globe to advance scientific discoveries into treatments to advance human health and have a long history of medical firsts, breakthrough research and innovations in our 150-year history. Primary responsibilities include drafting and negotiating clinical trial agreements as well as contracts related to study start up, data and material transfer and research collaboration. The successful candidate will be able to draft standard operating procedures based upon government regulations, clinical guidelines and system policies. Contract drafting experience is required and experience directly related to clinical research is preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience in transactional, regulatory compliance, and high volume contract management work.

The ideal candidate will be a self-starter and detail-orientated, have excellent organizational and time-management skills, have strong grammar, proofreading and editing skills, with advanced skills in Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel, and have the ability to multitask and work efficiently in a fast-paced legal setting. We offer a competitive salary, excellent benefits and a professional work environment.

Job Posting Date: 7/26/2017

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Company Profile: Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 40 outpatient health centers and 200 physician offices in 15 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is located on a 35-acre campus in Cleveland’s University Circle. The main campus also includes University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation, dermatology and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development.

Contact Name: Kim Dyson

Contact Email: Kim.Dyson@UHhospitals.org

