Senior Law Clerk – Washington, DC

Job Description:

SENIOR LAW CLERK

LITIGATION DIVISION

POSITION DESCRIPTION

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) has an immediate opening for a Senior Law Clerk (SLC) in its Litigation Division. This position is responsible for providing investigative and litigation support to the attorney staff. This position reports to the Senior Assistant Disciplinary Counsel for Litigation (SADC-L).

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Assists with interviewing parties and witnesses.

Obtains, reviews and analyzes court records.

Drafts subpoenas and general correspondence.

Drafts charging documents and letters of final disposition.

Conducts legal research and cite-checks briefs and other pleadings.

Drafts motions and other pleadings.

Prepares hearing exhibits.

Assists in preparing witnesses for hearing testimony.

Provides support to lead attorney at evidentiary hearings.

OTHER DUTIES AND RESPONSIBLITIES

Prepares for and participates in moot courts.

Actively participates in staff meeting discussions regarding case dispositions.

Performs other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

J.D. from an ABA accredited law school. An active member of any state bar or eligible to become an active state bar member.

Excellent research, verbal and written communication skills; strong legal analytical skills and problem-solving ability.

Strong time-management and organizational skills.

Must be detail-oriented, able to multitask, work in a fast-paced environment and work with minimal supervision.

Must work well in a team environment and interact well with staff, hearing committees, witnesses, the Board on Professional Responsibility, the courts, and the public.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office 2013 (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Excellent online legal research skills, particularly with Westlaw and PACER.

Familiarity with the District of Columbia Rules of Professional Conduct is a plus.

Ability to maintain the confidentiality of highly sensitive information.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Under the Bar’s compensation structure, this position is in the Case Management job family and at the Senior Specialist level. This is an exempt position. Salary is commensurate with experience; excellent benefits package.

This is not an attempt to list all essential functions of the position. It is recognized that job duties may change over time, based on the ODC’s needs. The ODC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Interested individuals must submit a cover letter with salary requirements, a resume and two writing samples.

Job Posting Date: 5/31/17

Salary: Negotiable

Location: Washington, DC

