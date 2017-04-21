Senior International Scholar Advisor

Job Description:

Purpose and Scope:

Coordinate and file Lawful Permanent Residence (LPR) casework for international faculty and scholars at the university. Manage employment-based immigration casework for contracted UT system schools. Work closely with academic departments to support employment strategies of international faculty and scholars. Ensure university’s compliance with federal regulations and keep detailed records of all processes.

Essential Job Functions:

File O-1 and Lawful Permanent Residency petitions on behalf of The University of Texas at Austin. Interpret and advise on complex U.S. immigration laws, regulations, policies and procedures applicable to international faculty and scholars supported by UT Austin and contracted UT system schools.

Work closely with academic departments to support the employment strategies of their international faculty & scholars both prior to hiring, & during employment. Manage immigration caseload for contracted UT System schools. Work with school’s point of contact to determine filing strategy, advise international faculty & scholars on immigration status, & file employment petitions (H-1B, O-1, Lawful Permanent Residency, & other employment-based petitions)

Ensure federal immigration compliance through understanding of & adherence to all applicable federal visa & labor regulations, as well as, university policy. Maintain detailed & organized files on all casework. Ensure consistency & accuracy of data in administrative databases including, but not limited to, creation of new immigration files, timely updates of data in the system, & note taking. Ensure timely & accurate filing of all required documentation for employment petitions.

Communicate with federal agencies to ensure timely response and compliance with all requests, requirements, and regulations. Research, respond, and resolve issues affecting ISSS service delivery in assigned area of responsibility; develop and present recommendations to improve effectiveness and efficiency of the unit.

Work closely and collaboratively with scholar section colleagues to ensure consistent protocol related to employment-based immigration policies and procedures. Actively participate in the development, maintenance, and growth of team expertise in the laws and regulations governing international faculty and scholars.

Inform and advise university administrators about university policies and procedures that ensure ongoing compliance with immigration regulations. Work closely with ISSS leadership, as needed, to ensure proper understanding and application of immigration regulations and university policies, taking appropriate initiative and exercising discretion within the scope of assigned duties.

Departmental Support & Outreach: Serve as a resource and proactively reach out to academic departments to support international faculty and scholars. Work collaboratively with ISSS colleagues on the development of training workshops and informational sessions on issues pertaining to international faculty and scholars. Plan, develop, and conduct programming to educate international faculty and scholars and the university community on the laws, regulations, policies, and procedures governing these individuals.

Support of ISSS functions: Actively support the critical priorities and functions of ISSS and the International Office, serve on internal committees, and participate in work groups to support the mission of the unit.

Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree and five years of professional experience handling immigration casework. Solid and demonstrated experience filing H-1B, TN, O-1 and EB-1/EB-2 LPR cases with a focus on Outstanding Professor/Researcher and PERM (Basic and Special Handling). Effective problem solving skills and demonstrated ability to take initiative. Evidence of strong organizational abilities and the ability to effectively prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced, high-volume, environment. Excellent written communication and attention to details. Ability to be diplomatic, composed, and proactive in varied interactions. Exemplary cross-cultural communication skills with documented experience in public speaking and delivering presentations. Outstanding professional demeanor. Ability to work independently and as a team member. Commitment to high quality and efficient customer service to faculty, staff, and external partners.

Preferred Qualifications: Significant experience with advising international faculty and scholars on immigration regulations in a university context.

This is a permanent position.

We also have a the same position in a three year temporary position, please apply to the temporary position here:https://utdirect.utexas.edu/apps/hr/jobs/nlogon/170418013064

Job Posting Date: 4/21/2017

Salary: 47,500

Location: Austin, Texas

Job Posting Link: https://utdirect.utexas.edu/apps/hr/jobs/nlogon/170412013064

Company Website: http://www.world.utexas.edu

Company Profile: The University of Texas at Austin prepares its students to become competent global citizens. As the central home for study abroad, international student and scholar services, English as a Second Language instruction, global risk and safety, and cross-disciplinary international projects, the International Office leads the development and implementation of the university’s international academic strategy.

Each year, UT Austin hosts more than 5,100 matriculated international students, 1,000 English as a Second Language students, and 1,500 international faculty and scholars from more than 120 countries. The diversity that these students and scholars bring to the campus provides critical cross-cultural experiences that strengthen classroom and research experiences, instill global competency, and build community across the university, state and nation.

Ranked second in the nation for the number of students who study abroad, UT sends more than 3,000 students to more than 78 countries each year. This success is accomplished by the International Office’s commitment to provide outreach, service and support to students considering studying abroad, and by partnering with departments, faculty, and academic advisors to facilitate participation through integration into the curriculum.

The International Office leads internationalization through both core services and innovative initiatives that advance international engagement. The International Office is primarily self-funded and core services have well-established funding streams associated with fees. New initiatives are launched through grant funding, donor support, and internal reserve funds but need long-term funding for expansion and sustainability.

Contact Name: Katherine Clayton

Contact Email: kclayton@austin.utexas.edu

Contact Phone: