Senior Endowment Analyst – Dartmouth College

Job Description:

Position Purpose:

Central Finance and Administration is searching for a Senior Endowment Analyst (SEA). The SEA will be responsible for research, analysis, and review of existing and future institutional endowment funds.

As the SEA you will be responsible for maintenance and implementation of endowment procedures related to data management and fund review. You will be a key advisor for campus partners on new and current endowment restrictions. Expertise in legal document writing and persuasive language.

Key Accountabilities:

Research and Documentation Analysis

• Evaluates supporting documentation for new endowments and determines donor intent and the legal, financial, and administrative obligations incumbent upon the College.

• Researches files in various College areas to locate relevant documents such as donor letters, wills, and trusts.

• Classifies the fund and ensures supporting documentation is maintained in a digital repository and relevant fund files.

Communication/Policy Enforcement

• Communicates with various offices to clarify endowment fund policies, and enforce observance of fund policies and procedures.

• Addresses any problems or concerns associated with the acceptance of restricted endowment gifts, and initiates or recommends corrective action when appropriate and/or informs offices of the necessary College approvals.

Compliance Reviews

• Communicates with fiscal officers and other relevant personnel to obtain information about the current utilization of endowments.

• Identifies issues related to the use and/or administration of endowments to ensure compliance with donor restrictions.

• Identifies areas in which the income and/or principal are available for broader utilization to provide the College with greater flexibility.

• Records and presents review results in various formats, including spreadsheets, and written reports.

• Responds to questions about existing endowment fund terms as needed.

Writing

• Provides the development offices with language for new endowment agreements as requested, including guidance on specific language to address complicated and unusual circumstances.

• Prepares a comprehensive narrative summary of fund terms for use by the financial and development areas of the College.

• Provides support for the Office of General Counsel and/or Outside Legal Counsel reviewing and editing documents related to judicial and non-judicial release of endowment restrictions.

Data Management and Financial Analysis

• Recommends and assists in the refinement of fund review procedures, and the development of improved formats for storage and presentation of review results.

• Uses the College’s Gift Recording and General Ledger systems to gather relevant financial information for fund reviews.

• Compiles accounting history of funds and reconciles balances to the Endowment Fund System (EFS).

• Demonstrates a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and cultural awareness through actions, interactions, and communications with others.

• Performs other duties as assigned

Skills & Knowledge:

• Aptitude for understanding and applying legal concepts and distinctions, preferably as related to charitable fund management.

• Excellent writing, organizational, research, and analytical skills.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Ability to attend to detail.

• Ability to multitask and manage competing priorities.

• Ability to develop and document procedures

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Skills using electronic word processing, spreadsheets, and database software.

Minimum Experience:

• Three to five years of relevant experience

• Experience with financial information, endowment principles and relevant legal issues.

Minimum Education:

• Bachelor’s degree or the equivalent combination of education and experience.

• Paralegal degree or certificate a plus

For additional information and to apply, please visit https://searchjobs.dartmouth.edu/postings/44399

Special Instructions to Applicants:

Job Posting Date: 2/12/18

Location: Hanover, NH

