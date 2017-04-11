SCC Paralegal Program receives approval from state bar

– DOBSON — Surry Community College recently received recertification approval from the North Carolina State Bar in order to continue as a designated qualified Paralegal Technology Program for the next five years.

The Paralegal Technology curriculum at Surry prepares individuals to work under the supervision of attorneys by performing routine legal tasks and assisting with substantive legal work. Graduates are trained to assist attorneys in probate work, investigations, public records search, and drafting and filing legal documents. Without approval from the NC State Bar Board of Paralegal Certification, SCC’s Paralegal Technology students would not be allowed to take the North Carolina State Bar Certified Paralegal examination, which is required to become a North Carolina Certified Paralegal.

Lead Paralegal Instructor Selina Dougherty said, “Not only is this a great honor, but this designation means that our students can continue on here at SCC, and we can continue to graduate the finest paralegals in the profession.”