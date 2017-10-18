Real Estate Paralegal/Legal Assistant

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Employment Type: Full-time
Greenspoon Marder is an Am Law 200 firm with over 200 attorneys in more than 60 areas of law practice with offices in Florida, New York, Colorado, California and Nevada.
Position Description:
Greenspoon Marder is currently seeking a Legal Assistant/Paralegal hybrid to join our growing, well established Real Estate practice group within our Downtown Fort Lauderdale office.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Handle client calls, including calendaring and scheduling
- Draft loan documents- specializing in modifications of existing loans
- Prepare and have closing folder ready for all closings (i.e. print out documents, have folder ready
- Review “due diligence”
- Form corporations and LLC’s in the state of Florida, obtain Federal Tax ID numbers
- File Openings
- Check Requests
- Time Entry
- Preparation of Wire Forms
- Assist with recording via Simplifile
- Research including- recorded documents, corporate status, ucc searches around the country
Competencies:
- Oral Communication
- Written Communication
- Attention to Detail
- Computer Literacy
- Teamwork
- Flexibility
- Legal Skills
- Accountability
Qualifications
Education Preferred: Associates or better in Law.
Experience Preferred: Microsoft Excel Proficiency, Microsoft Word Proficiency
5 years: Legal Assistance
Greenspoon Marder is currently not accepting resumes or referrals from search firms for this position.
Contact: Dinah Ruiz 2nd – Firm-wide Talent Acquisition Manager
600 Brickell Ave #3600, Miami, FL 33131
Phones: (305) 789-2770 (888) 491-1120
https://www.gmlaw.com/careers/
