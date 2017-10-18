Real Estate Paralegal/Legal Assistant

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Employment Type: Full-time

Greenspoon Marder is an Am Law 200 firm with over 200 attorneys in more than 60 areas of law practice with offices in Florida, New York, Colorado, California and Nevada.

Position Description:

Greenspoon Marder is currently seeking a Legal Assistant/Paralegal hybrid to join our growing, well established Real Estate practice group within our Downtown Fort Lauderdale office.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Handle client calls, including calendaring and scheduling

Draft loan documents- specializing in modifications of existing loans

Prepare and have closing folder ready for all closings (i.e. print out documents, have folder ready

Review “due diligence”

Form corporations and LLC’s in the state of Florida, obtain Federal Tax ID numbers

File Openings

Check Requests

Time Entry

Preparation of Wire Forms

Assist with recording via Simplifile

Research including- recorded documents, corporate status, ucc searches around the country

Competencies:

Oral Communication

Written Communication

Attention to Detail

Computer Literacy

Teamwork

Flexibility

Legal Skills

Accountability

Qualifications

Education Preferred: Associates or better in Law.

Experience Preferred: Microsoft Excel Proficiency, Microsoft Word Proficiency

5 years: Legal Assistance

Greenspoon Marder is currently not accepting resumes or referrals from search firms for this position.

Contact: Dinah Ruiz 2nd – Firm-wide Talent Acquisition Manager

600 Brickell Ave #3600, Miami, FL 33131

Phones: (305) 789-2770 (888) 491-1120

https://www.gmlaw.com/careers/