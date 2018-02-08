Probate Paralegal, non-litigation

Job Description:

Successful Applicant will be self-starter, understand the flow of guardianship and probate filings, be able to start at 8:30 a.m. in Dallas Firm, be capable of professionally assisting clients, know how to e-file,resolve e-filing issues, correspond with clerks, courts, and counsel, keep calendars, draft typical pleadings for attorney review

Job Posting Date: February 8, 2018

Salary: Salary follows experience

Location: East Dallas, 3 miles from downtown Dallas

Job Posting Link:

Company Website: http://www.lisabethmimslaw.com

Company Profile: Solo Practitioner law office serving primarily the special needs community with estate planning, and guardianship and probate matters

Contact Name: Lisabeth Mims

Contact Email: lam@mimsfamilylaw.com

Contact Phone: (214) 855-5544