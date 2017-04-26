Private Client Paralegal

Job Description:

Position Overview

The Paralegal – Private Client prepares legal documents for the Private Client group, including Asset Planning, Succession Planning, Trusts and Estates, and Trust and Probate work. This position performs specifically delegated and substantive legal work under the direction and supervision of a lawyer.

Responsibilities

•Prepare individual and fiduciary income tax returns, gift tax returns and estate tax returns.

•Assist in preparing, retaining, and organizing legal documents, agreements, pleadings and

accountings related to trust and estate administration.

•Prepare probate and administration proceedings, accounting proceedings (judicial and non-

judicial) and other court filings.

•Assist in the transfer of assets from decedent’s or individuals’ name to Estate or Trust

(including the preparation of deeds and related tax filing)

•Perform legal support work following detailed instructions pertaining to administration of tax

returns and the administration of trusts and estates.

•Provide factual research, document analysis and organization, and drafts pleadings.

•Index trust and estate administration documentation and enters data into client files.

•Track billable time and enters it into the DTE system.

•Present information effectively to lawyers and clients and responds to questions.

•Resolve routine legal questions under the direction of a lawyer.

•Meet with clients as needed.

Essential Job Specifications/Qualifications

•In-depth understanding of estate tax/fiduciary tax/gift tax and probate administration.

•Familiarity with trust and estate accountings.

•Familiarity with probate administration processes and procedures.

•Proven analytical and mathematical skills.

•Ability to maintain confidences as well as build confidences and trust with lawyers,

peers and clients.

•Ability to deal professionally and communicate clearly and concisely with both internal

and external clients on all levels.

•Ability to independently organize large amounts of data, both hardcopy and electronic,

into an easily retrievable system.

•Ability to be flexible, handle pressure and adapt to changing work priorities, work flow

and work assignments.

•Ability to work independently with minimal supervision to meet deadlines and

productivity standards.

•Flexibility to arrive early, stay late or work weekends with little or no notice.

•Requires the ability to regularly report to work on the days and times scheduled.

Physical Demands

Ability to work in a typical office environment and lift up to 25 lbs.

NOTE: Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Travel

Ability to travel up to six times per month to various client locations.

Education/Experience/Certifications

•Bachelor’s Degree and/or Paralegal Certificate

•Minimum of five years’ experience trust & estates in a law firm, trust department, or accounting firm.

Disclaimer:

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by the incumbent in the position. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills of the employee. Duties and responsibilities may change at any time with or without notice.

How to apply: Please send resume to lisa.spann@bryancave.com

Equal Opportunity Employer

Job Posting Date: 4/26/2017

Salary: Negotiable

Location: Kansas City

Job Posting Link: https://apply.ecave.net/viRecruitSelfApply/ReDefault.aspx?FilterREID=51&FilterJobCategoryID=16&FilterJobID=672

Company Website: https://www.bryancave.com

Company Profile: Bryan Cave focuses all of its energy and efforts on providing the best possible legal representation to further our clients’ interests. It is built on a unique “one firm” structure and philosophy, whereby our lawyers collaborate to bring the best skills and talent in the firm to support our clients in corporate transactions, in the courtroom and in helping to solve the complex business challenges facing their organizations across industries and geographic boundaries.

Throughout our long history, we have built substantial and enduring relationships with our clients. We take the time to understand our clients’ businesses, work as partners to help them address challenges and capitalize on opportunities, and deliver legal advice that provides the greatest benefit to them.

Whether we are working on a multibillion dollar deal, a multimillion dollar dispute or a pro bono matter, at the heart of everything we do is a set of core values that defines who we are and pushes us to become a better version of ourselves.

Contact Name: Lisa Spann

Contact Email: lisa.spann@bryancave.com

Contact Phone: