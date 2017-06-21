Paralegal WinCo Foods

Job Description:

Job Summary

Researches law, investigates facts, and prepares documents to assist attorney(s) by reviewing legal documents, identifying and researching issues, drafting legal documents, maintaining computerized legal case system. Consistently provides world class customer service to internal and external customers. Perform other related work.

Typical Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintain an atmosphere of friendly, enthusiastic customer service with an emphasis of taking care of the customer. Provide exceptional customer service with users by telephone, email, and in person.

Researches and analyzes law sources such as statutes, recorded judicial decisions, legal articles, treaties, constitutions, and legal codes.

Prepares legal documents such as briefs, pleadings, appeals, contracts, buy-sell agreements, closing papers and binders, deeds, and trust instruments for review, approval, and use by the Company.

Reviews, analyzes, negotiates and manages contracts with third parties and a variety of other business agreements and related documents, like confidentiality, licensing, software and vendor agreements, services arrangements, bidding documents, and other commercial transactions.

Assists in identifying business and corporate law issues.

Assists in managing employment litigation.

Performs other clerical duties such as scheduling appointments, providing information to callers, composing and typing routine correspondence, and reading and routing incoming mail.

Files correspondence and legal documents in office filing system.

Prepares real estate closing statements and assists in closing process.

Perform other duties as needed.

Requirements

Education:

 Associates degree from an accredited college or university.

Experience:

At least five (5) years of legal experience in an established law firm or in-house organization.

Performing work which requires substantial expertise and experience drafting and negotiating commercial real estate agreements, contracts and other legal documents.

Reading, analyzing, and interpreting professional journals, technical procedures, and governmental regulations.

Writing reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals.

Effectively presenting information and responding to questions from groups of managers, company representatives, customers, and the general public.

Demonstrating strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook, etc.) software.

Demonstrating knowledge of human resources and related laws including the ability to provide sound and practical legal advice.

Exhibiting excellent organizational, analytic and communications skills.

Demonstrating integrity and unquestionable ethics.

Displaying effective presentation capabilities and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrating a high level of maturity, presence, and discretion in handling of sensitive and confidential information. Demonstrating good knowledge of legal research methods, the court system and procedures, practicing legal ethics.

Interpreting and analyzing judicial decisions and statutes.

Applying facts to case law in analysis and briefs.

Drafting legal documents and related correspondence.

Using a tickler system and tracking documents on a computerized database.

Ability to:

Consistently provide world class customer service to internal and external customers.

Work independently with minimal supervision while remaining aligned with programs and goals.

Interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or schedule form.

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists.

Perform mathematical computations including rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.

Establish proactive, collaborative working relationships with organizational leadership as well as public health officials.

Be extremely self-motivated, take initiative and drive results.

Be highly organized and detail oriented.

Develop and maintain cooperative working relationships with fellow employees and outside contacts, user groups and vendors.

Write and speak clearly and succinctly in a variety of communication settings.

Prioritize and perform a variety of simultaneous tasks (multi-tasking) in a fast-paced, multiple-priority environment, effectively manage time to ensure that deadlines are met.

Preferred Education, Experience and/or Credentials:

Paralegal Certification

Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university.

Experience with contract law in a law firm or corporate environment.

Experience with real estate transactional matters including title review, purchase/sale agreements, commercial leases, and CC&R type documents.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature of work performed by the employees assigned to this job. All employees must comply with company policies and applicable laws. The responsibilities, duties, and qualifications required of personnel may vary.

Job Posting Date: June 21, 2017

Salary: Competitive salary, outstanding benefits, ESOP, bonus, vacation, etc.

Location: Boise, Idaho

Job Posting Link: http://www.wincofoods.com/about/careers

Company Website: http://www.wincofoods.com

Company Profile: WinCo Foods, Inc. is a privately held, majority employee-owned American supermarket chain based in Boise, Idaho with retail stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. As of March 2017, it has 115 retail stores and six distribution centers with over 18,000 employees.

Overview

WinCo Foods is based in Boise, Idaho. It was founded in 1967 and most of the company ownership is held by current and former employees through an employee stock ownership plan. WinCo currently operates six distribution centers in Woodburn, Oregon; Myrtle Creek, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; Phoenix, Arizona; Denton, Texas and Modesto, California, and has a total of just over 18,000 employees company-wide.

It reduces operation expenses by purchasing directly from manufacturers and farmers; accepting cash and debit cards, but not credit cards; having basic, no-frills stores; and not providing bagging service.[8]

Contact Name: Christine Bauwens

Contact Email: christine.bauwens@wincofoods.com

Contact Phone: (208) 672-2321