Paralegal Today Q4 2017

Featured in this edition is Paralegal Today – NALA 2017 Conference Report, The NALS 2017 Conference: Better Together!, NFPA 2017 Annual Convention and Policy Meeting, IPMA 2017 National Conference Summary, AAfPE 36th National Conference Recap, ASK the ListServ , My Specialty: Donna Meiselwitz: Domestic Violence Victims Advocate, Cyber Security Law: The Next Frontier in Legal Specialization, The Job Search Action Plan: 8 Steps on the Path to “Hired”, Big Case, Small Firm: Leveraging Technology to Handle Complex Cases. All Rise, Evaluating & Outsourcing Firm Operations and Association Notes.

