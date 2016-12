Featured in this edition is Paralegal Today – Ask the Listserv, The Importance of eDiscovery in a 21st Century World; Paralegal and Animal Law; Electronic Health Records Questions and Answers; Trial Prep 911; Technology Corner – Time Management Apps; Conference wrap up for NFPA, NALA, IPMA, & NALS; Association Note and Association Spotlight…

