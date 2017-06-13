Paralegal Today Magazine Names Elona M. Jouben as Managing Editor

Paralegal Today, the leading independent, national magazine for the paralegal profession, has appointed Elona M. Jouben, MPS, to the position of Managing Editor. Jouben has been promoted from her previous position as associate editor. She replaces Patricia E. Infanti who has served as managing editor since 2014 and will remain connected to the magazine as a valuable member of the Editorial Advisory Board.

Elona Jouben brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Managing Editor position. In addition to her work as associate editor, Elona has been a contributing writer with the magazine for some years, compiling and editing regular editorial sections such as “Ask the Listserv” and Association Notes and writing original articles on topics such as paralegal credentials, ethics, and other stories. Elona Jouben has been a recognized author in the legal and paralegal fields for several years, writing professional articles for many local, state, and national publications and newsletters.

Elona’s employment experience is also highly pertinent and valuable to her managing editor role with Paralegal Today. As Corporate and Risk Paralegal for Adcomm, Inc., a privately held Inc. 5000 company in the telecommunications industry, she is responsible for numerous legal duties, including legal research and analysis of state and federal laws and regulations; complex contract review and analysis; drafting contracts and managing execution and distribution of contracts and agreements; asset risk/loss management; corporate entity formation and dissolution; corporate governance; regulatory compliance; and many other complex paralegal responsibilities.

Elona previously worked for the American Association of University Professors in Washington, DC for five years, where she was the first paralegal hired by the Association in its over 100-year history. Her duties at this national non-profit organization representing over 48,000 members of higher-education faculty involved a wide range of paralegal duties in areas such as first amendment rights, academic freedom, tenure, due process, employment, labor, collective bargaining, higher-education, non-profit tax, board governance, corporate, contracts, charitable solicitations, and regulatory compliance.

Prior to working for the AAUP, Elona worked for law firms in Florida for 10 years as a Senior Paralegal, Litigation Paralegal, and Paralegal, gaining experience in many other legal disciplines and practice specialties.

Elona earned her MPS, Paralegal Studies from The George Washington University. Thesis: Compulsory Regulation of Florida Paralegals is Unnecessary, which was subsequently published in The Empowered Paralegal Professionalism Anthology. She also holds a BA, Legal Studies/Pre-Law, University of West Florida;

BA, Political Science, University of West Florida; Pi Sigma Alpha; and AA, General Studies, Pensacola Junior College; Alpha Beta Gamma. Elona’s commitment to the paralegal profession is demonstrated by her service on the Executive Board of the Northwest Florida Paralegal Association for a number of years where she also served as co-editor of its newsletter and completed the NWFPA’s Professional Development and Leadership Development courses. Most recently, she is a recipient of the UWF College of Education and Professional Studies 2017 Outstanding Alumni Award in recognition for her service to the college and community.

About Paralegal Today

Paralegal Today, a publication of Conexion International Media, Inc., is the leading, independent magazine serving the professional information needs of paralegals and legal assistants for over 34 years.