Paralegal II Supporting the USAO

Focused on delivering unsurpassed services in support of the law enforecement and homeland security communities, FSA, a rapidly growing joint venture owned by trusted solutions providers Engility and AECOM, has a vacancy for a Paralegal II supporting the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of WA Civil Division.

A Paralegal II performs, but is not limited to the following duties:

Provide a variety of direct legal support assistance services to serviced AUSA staff. Typical assignments include:

Examine, prepare, and process a variety of technical legal documents that are characteristically voluminous and complex in format.

Review incoming material and independently determine the need for assembly and preparation of a variety of legal documents, e.g., complaints, motions, orders, answers, pleadings, and subpoenas.

Obtain needed information from files, law enforcement agencies, or other sources, and submit completed legal documents to the appropriate AUSA or, in limited cases, directly to the court.

In preparation of documents, consider the nature and the status of the case involved.

With limited instructions from the AUSA, prepare such legal actions as indictments.

Provide assistance to attorneys in case preparation by performing duties such as independently compiling trial notebooks, assembling jury instructions, and compiling witness and exhibit lists.

Coordinate wilh the victim/witness specialist to ensure adherence to current Departmental guidelines relating to victims’ rights and services responsibilities. Notify appropriate individuals of victim/witness issues.

Using original and online legal resources, verify citations and statutory references contained in legal documents. Ensure citations are complete and consistent with source material.

Develop tables of contents and indices to briefs in accordance with established format. List cited cases, opinions and miscellaneous references in briefs.

Compose original letters that require a good working knowledge of legal procedures and specialized terminology, e.g., transmittal of pleadings, requests for extensions of time in certain cases, advising of actions taken or developments in cases referred by other federal departments and agencies, and notices to attorneys representing defendants.

Scan/input and link case-related materials into an electronic database and manage that database. Manage discovery and trial preparation.

File legal documents, including in the federal ECF system and in state court filing systems. Is familiar with state and federal rules regarding filing documents.

Provide a variety of ancillary office support functions requiring some subject-matter knowledge of the assigned unit’s programs and operations. Typical assignments may include the following:

Assemble the physical files for cases by filing materials in chronological order, preparing and printing conflict of interest sheets for assigned attorney, and numbering the initial discovery to outside parties as directed by the assigned attorney.

Prepare filles for closing by putting the documents in chronological order, ensuring that the judgment and charging document are in the file, and preparing a closing sheet for the assigned attorney’s signature.

Perform docketing duties such as opening, updating, and closing cases through use of the automated case tracking system. As necessary, search database for required information.

Answer telephone and refer callers to staff members or take messages as appropriate. Furnish requested information concerning pending and closed matters and cases, functions, and general procedures of the office. Determine which matters should be referred to the AUSA and the urgenry of the matter.

Produce a variety of written documents and materials utilizing a wide range of office software applications. For example, assignments may include integrating output from different software types, e.g., tables produced by database applications and charts and graphs produced by electronic spreadsheet applications into word processing or desk top publishing text. Products include complicated tables, graphs and charts, which may be incorporated into legal documents or courtroom presentations. Ensure all documents contain the proper format, spelling, punctuation, capitalization, and grammar.

Provide automated litigation assistance to attomeys in trial preparation and courtroom presentations. Utilize various software applications and graphics hardware such as scanners and plotters. Prepare documents, charts, and visual materials used in trials. Provide technical support e.g., enlarging charts and photographs, duplicating tapes and videos, and marking exhibits.

Requirements:

A Paralegal II must meet the following qualifications:

At least 2-5 years of experience; trial experience very helpful

Automated litigation support experience very helpful

Basic knowledge, including knowledge of standard legal citation system sufficient to perform basic legal research

Excellent written and oral communication skills and thorough knowledge of legal research tools

Hands-on familiarity with a variety of computer applications, including word processing, database, spreadsheet, and telecommunications

Ability to consistently deliver highest quality work under extreme pressure

Ability to obtain and maintain a Public Trust Security Access

This position requires U.S. Citizenship and a 7 (or 10) year minimum background investigation.

