University Park, Dallas, TX, Estate Planning/Probate firm seeking full time, detail oriented, paralegal. Must be able to manage and create client files, coordinate meetings, answer phone calls, take notes/messages and redirect calls when appropriate, manage emails and calendar for attorney, facilitate the meeting of deadlines by keeping multiple agendas and provide timely reminders. Must be exceptional in grammar and typing abilities. Demonstrates proficiency in proofreading, oral, and written communication skills. Ability to multi-task and being comfortable with a diverse pool of people within a fast-paced environment, remain flexible and manage changing priorities. Willingness to learn and ability to follow instructions quickly. Proficient in Word, Word Perfect, Excel, PowerPoint and Adobe Acrobat. Benefits include: Matching 401K, paid insurance, parking and vacation. Salary is competitive. Email resumes only to: SM5LAW@AOL.COM Attention: Jill

Job Posting Date: 04/25/2017

Salary: $35,000-$55,000

Location: University Park Area (Dallas, TX)

Company Profile: A Texas probate, guardianship and trust litigation firm, complemented by a sophisticated estate planning and asset protection planning practice. Leveraging the combination of our trial experience, strategic thinking, a commitment to thorough preparation, and knowledge developed through years of dedicated practice in probate courts across Texas, the firm has earned a reputation as an aggressive go-to probate trial firm with a substantial track record of success in complex, painfully high stakes will contests, guardianships, trust litigation, and fiduciary litigation. Of course, as a probate boutique with years of courtroom experience, the firm easily and efficiently handles routine uncontested probate matters, including probating wills, estate administration, heirship determinations, and all other proceedings in any probate court.

Our estate planning group utilizes innovative planning techniques personalized to our client’s needs to minimize income, gift, estate and generation skipping taxes, as well as business succession planning for closely-held businesses, and asset protection planning for professionals, high net-worth individuals, and families seeking to protect their assets from the risk of loss.

Contact Name: Confidential: Jill Thompson

Contact Email: SM5LAW@AOL.COM

