Job Description:

The University of Texas Investment Management Company (UTIMCO) is a 501(c)(3) investment management corporation whose sole purpose is to manage the investment assets under the fiduciary care of the Board of Regents of The University of Texas System. Created in March 1996, UTIMCO is the first external investment corporation formed by a public university system. It invests endowment and operating funds in excess of $35 billion. UTIMCO invests in broadly diversified portfolios of equity, fixed income and real assets across global markets using a long-term investment horizon while focusing on a number of different investment categories characterized by complex, illiquid, and mispriced securities where proprietary information and sophisticated investment strategies offer the opportunity for value-added returns. These investments include hedge funds and Private Investments, including venture capital, buy-out, growth, real estate and natural resources-related opportunities. UTIMCO offers unique exposure to a variety of asset classes and unparalleled interaction with many of the world’s best money managers.

Join UTIMCO, as we manage investment assets for The University of Texas System and Texas A&M University System, enabling both Systems’ academic and health institutions to ensure Texas students have access to unparalleled educational opportunities that allow them to thrive and grow. At UTIMCO, you’ll work with bright, diverse, and dedicated people. You’ll find encouragement to learn and grow. You’ll enjoy excellent benefits and an outstanding and supportive environment.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Paralegal will work directly with Senior Investment Counsel to support and manage the legal documentation of UTIMCO investments by each UTIMCO investment group. The Paralegal will assist in all phases of the legal documentation process for UTIMCO investments. The Paralegal may also work with other members of the legal and compliance teams on an as-needed basis. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

•Assist with and draft supporting documentation needed for investments with an external investment manager, typically including subscription documents and side letter forms

•Assist with review, preparation and management of UTIMCO non-disclosure agreements

•Prepare summaries of key legal terms for each investment

•Assist with organization and management of legal documents relating to all UTIMCO investments in conjunction with UTIMCO IT staff and administrative support for UTIMCO investment groups

•Perform legal research as needed

•Perform various other supporting functions for the legal team as needed

REQUIREMENTS:

•Bachelor’s degree and 5-10 years of experience working with investment transactions and corporate law

•Ability to read and write in order to proof and perform editing (e.g., punctuation, grammar, spelling) of routine correspondence and legal matters. Perform non-complex arithmetic calculations when verifying calculations on forms and documents; maintain records and filing systems

•Ability to transcribe legal documents, correspondence and reports at a level of 50 wpm

•Ability to organize and prioritize numerous tasks and complete them under time constraints

•Ability to proofread typed material for grammatical, typographical or spelling errors

•Ability to work on multiple tasks concurrently and analyze complex materials

•Advanced proficiency in Word and strong proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint

•Strong organizational and problem solving skills

•Team player, intellectually curious, and attentive to detail

•Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and oral

•Knowledge and understanding of information systems, including advanced computer skills, desirable

UTIMCO is an equal employment opportunity/affirmative action employer. We are committed to compliance with all government requirements to ensure nondiscrimination. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Any offer of employment will be contingent upon the results of a background investigation. UTIMCO is unable to provide work visa sponsorships; therefore, candidates in need of such endorsement need not apply. While all materials will be kept in the strictest confidence, we only accept submissions for current open positions, and we do not keep any resumes on file.

Job Posting Date: 01/09/2017

Salary: Negotiable

Location: Austin

Job Posting Link: http://www.utimco.org/join

Company Website: http://www.utimco.org/join

Company Profile: The University of Texas Investment Management Company (UTIMCO) is a 501(c)(3) investment management corporation whose sole purpose is to manage the investment assets under the fiduciary care of the Board of Regents of The University of Texas System. Created in March 1996, UTIMCO is the first external investment corporation formed by a public university system. It invests endowment and operating funds in excess of $35 billion. UTIMCO invests in broadly diversified portfolios of equity, fixed income and real assets across global markets using a long-term investment horizon while focusing on a number of different investment categories characterized by complex, illiquid, and mispriced securities where proprietary information and sophisticated investment strategies offer the opportunity for value-added returns. These investments include hedge funds and Private Investments, including venture capital, buy-out, growth, real estate and natural resources-related opportunities. UTIMCO offers unique exposure to a variety of asset classes and unparalleled interaction with many of the world’s best money managers.

Contact Name: Ashley Fleming

Contact Email: afleming@utimco.org

Contact Phone: