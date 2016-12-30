Job Description:

Forest City Realty Trust, LLC. is a NYSE-listed national real estate company engaged in commercial and residential real estate throughout the United States. Forest City associates are committed to creating superior communities where people live, work, shop and stay.

We are looking for a Paralegal to provide assistance to attorneys by drafting, researching, organizing and analyzing legal assignments.

In this position your primary responsibilities will include:

• Drafting closing and organizational documents

• Managing and performing due diligence

• Managing corporate record books, database, etc.

• Providing back-up to assistants when necessary

To become a valuable member of our team we are looking for the following:

• Undergraduate degree or equivalent, or certification from American Bar Association-approved paralegal program

• Minimum 1 year experience as a Paralegal or Legal Assistant; 3-5 years experience preferred

• Ability to analyze and communicate recommendations

• Ability to creatively problem solve

• Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills

• Strong organizational and time management skills

• Proficiency in MS Office, LTS LFT and GEMS

• Notary Public

