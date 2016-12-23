Opus 2 International Partners with Singapore’s Maxwell Chambers

Opus 2 International, a worldwide litigation services and software development company has partnered with Singapore’s Maxwell Chambers, a worldwide venue for dispute resolution in Asia. Through this partnership, Maxwell Chambers’ clients receive preferred rates on the full portfolio of Opus 2 services, including the company’s renowned realtime and daily transcription service that has been shown to make hearings run more smoothly and efficiently. These services complement Maxwell’s nearly two dozen best-in-class hearing facilities and they can be integrated with Opus 2’s e-bundle and professional evidence presentation services.

By combining modern venues with modern software and services, the two entities facilitate efficiencies for arbitrators, streamlined methods for managing testimony, evidence and lawyer insight, and reductions in the time to resolution. www.opus2.com.