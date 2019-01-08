New Optima Juris Website Makes It Easier Than Ever to Book U.S. Deposition Services in Cities and Countries Around the World

Optima Juris, an international deposition agency, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website OptimaJuris.com. The new website is tailored for paralegals and other busy legal professionals who need quick and reliable information on setting up international depositions. The new features include an intelligent country search on the homepage, one-click quote forms throughout the website, in-depth learning center with how-to videos, country-specific PDFs, comprehensive FAQS, an international deposition checklist and a brand-new section dedicated to arbitration services. For more info, click here.