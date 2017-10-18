Misawa Airman named outstanding NCO paralegal of the year –

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan — The U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General named Staff Sgt. Martin Dominguez, a 35th Fighter Wing JA international and operations law paralegal, the Outstanding NCO Paralegal of the Year award for 2016 and honored him with the Swigonski Award.

The USAF JAG selects NCOs for the Swigonski Award based on their demonstration of superior initiative, technical skills, leadership, attorney and paralegal teaming, and devotion to duty. Chief Master Sgt. Steve Swigonski serves as the namesake of the award because he was the first special assistant for legal airman affairs to the judge advocate general.

Dominguez display of “service before self” from January 1 to December 31, 2016, as the military justice NCO in charge while assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and as the international and operations law NCO in charge with the 35th FW judge advocate office, Misawa Air Base, Japan.

Notably in 2016, Dominguez orchestrated a three-day symposium, providing 102 joint service first sergeants the tools needed to perform in this critical duty assignment.

He also authored a talking paper on military justice processes and created a Central Command best practice administrative actions guide, which earned him the Desert Diamond Sharp Award and the Wing Staff Agency Airman of the Quarter.

Dominguez processed 40 Article 15 actions and drafted 50 Senior NCO letters of admonishment and letters of reprimand, leading his section to earn the Wing Staff Agency Team Award for the first and second quarter.

Additionally, Dominguez sustained 100 percent operations by serving as the sole paralegal for one month during the transition schedule for two Air Expeditionary Wings, in which he received the Top Three Sharp Troop Award.

The Strategic Command commander and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force lauded Dominguez for his high-caliber performance.

“Dominguez exemplifies leading by example,” said Lt. Col. David Bargatze, 35th FW Staff Judge Advocate. “His innovative skills and abilities to improve processes both at Misawa and during his deployment were recognized by commands across the world.”

Dominguez was selected for officer training school on May 1 and is currently attending training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

“He was a valuable member of the 35th FW, and I have no doubt he will continue to demonstrate excellence among the commissioned ranks,” said Bargatze.