Job Description:

The world’s leading aerospace company is seeking a Litigation Paralegal: to join the Law Department in our Arlington, VA office. This position will provide support to Boeing attorneys in the Litigation practice group.

The ideal candidate will have outstanding people skills and the ability to work with a wide range of personalities and practice groups via telephone, e-mail, and in-person contact, as well as a combination of persistence and an ability to navigate through multiple layers of a complex organization like Boeing.

Job responsibilities include: :

•Assist attorneys conducting internal investigations, regulatory counseling, bid protests, contract claims and disputes, as well as federal and state court litigation.

•Under limited guidance, perform legal, legislative, and factual research utilizing specialized software (e.g., Lexis/Nexis), the Internet, the Boeing Intranet, and other legal applications to compile information related to federal, state, and local regulations and case law and to assess Boeing’s responsibility and liability under the law in compliance with established Law Department procedures.

•With supervision, drafts, cite checks, reviews, and revises documents for accuracy and compliance with Boeing’s policies and procedures and applicable federal, state, and local laws.

•Coordinate with in-house counsel and paralegals, outside counsel, and company personnel to expedite the collecting, organizing and processing of documents for discovery requests, internal and external investigations, litigation cases, and third-party subpoenas. These activities will include working with attorneys, paralegals and clients across the Boeing enterprise to gather paper and electronic files.

•Assist in identifying and locating potential company witnesses, and identifying and collecting relevant documents.

•Assist with witness interviews regarding case information, case documents, and preparation of witness memoranda.

•Draft document freeze and collection memos. Assist in document production process, including review for production and/or privilege, tagging and redaction, preparing privilege and redaction logs, and assisting with logistics and coordination utilizing document review tools, and quality control of productions.

•Work independently and handle given assignments with minimal oversight by attorneys and/or lead paralegals.

•Attend meetings on behalf of attorneys and report back on meeting content.

•Prioritize requests and identify the responsible attorney.

•Maintain matter management systems, create and maintain document databases.

•Follow up on the status of legal requests and investigations as necessary.

•Acts as liaison to coordinate, expedite and process communication, correspondence and documentation with outside counsel, the responsible attorney, and other Boeing personnel.

•Perform and direct litigation document processing activities and monitor vendors.

•The position may require occasional responsibilities for team or department-oriented tasks, projects, and activities.

•Highly flexible and willing to do whatever is necessary to get the job done.

•Ability to work well in a team setting is required, as is a positive, can-do attitude.

•Requires excellent project management and oral and written communication skills, a high level of professionalism and attention to detail.

•Occasional domestic travel via common carrier may be required.

Interested applicants should submit a resume

Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial airplanes and defense, space and security systems. We are engineers and technicians. Skilled scientists and thinkers. Bold innovators and dreamers. Join us, and you can build something better for yourself, for our customers and for the world.

Job Posting Date: 3/5/19

Salary: Level D

Location: Arlington, VA

Job Posting Link: https://jobs.boeing.com/job/arlington/litigation-paralegal/185/10848227

Company Website: https://www.boeing.com/

Company Profile: Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

Contact Name: Brian Westerberg

Contact Email: brian.a.westerberg@boeing.com

Contact Phone: