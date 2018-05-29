Litigation Paralegal

Job Description:

Responsibilities:

• Prepare Pleadings and discovery documents

• Assist with the drafting and reviewing of pleadings

• Dictation

• File, and organize client files

• Billing

• Communication with clients

• Manage Calendars

Qualifications:

• Previous experience as a paralegal or other legal field

• Ability to prioritize and multitask

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Deadline and detail-oriented

Job Posting Date: May 29, 2018

Salary: Commensurate with Experience

Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Company Profile: Stinar Zendejas & Gaithe, PLLC is a Colorado Springs law firm that represents individuals and companies in a wide range of legal arenas, including business formation and planning, tax matters, estate planning, real estate, Regulation D offerings, domestic asset protection, employment law, non-profit representation, probate, estate administration, civil litigation and probate litigation. Stinar Zendejas & Gaithe attorneys are licensed to practice law in the State of Colorado.

Within those core areas, the attorneys of the firm offer a wide range of services and have not only specialized technical and legal backgrounds, but also a breadth of experience and an understanding of the complexities that may be involved in legal matters. Attorneys work as business counselors to clients, providing practical, innovative solutions as well as sound legal advice. The firm’s ultimate goal for clients is sound legal and practical advice in all matters with an emphasis on customer service.

Our attorneys specialize in estate planning, probate, individual and entity tax planning, domestic asset protection, business law, business continuation planning, private offerings, commercial litigation, including construction defect, mechanics liens, commercial foreclosures, employment matters, insurance coverage disputes, IRS disputes, non-profit formation, general business and property disputes.

Our clients represent the full spectrum of individuals and industries. We serve individuals in a range of simple to complex tax and estate planning needs. We serve companies in the areas of high technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, software, healthcare, retail, real estate, media, construction and hospitality, as well as service providers, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. Service is delivered by attorneys that provide expertise, responsiveness and cost-effective solutions that meet the particular needs of each client.

