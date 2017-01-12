Litigation Paralegal

Job Description:

Goodell DeVries, a defense litigation firm based at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, seeks a Paralegal to join our medical malpractice defense team. Primary responsibilities include medical research, the review, analysis and organization of medical records, expert development, and overall discovery, deposition, hearing and trial prep assistance. The ability to assist other practice groups is desired, as well.

The ideal candidate will be a self-starter and detail-orientated, have excellent organizational and time-management skills, have strong grammar, proofreading and editing skills, with advanced skills in Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel, and have the ability to multitask and work efficiently in a fast-paced law firm setting. We offer a competitive salary, excellent benefits and a professional work environment. Overtime may be required during periods of heavy workload. Please email resumes in confidence to Andrea Korphage at Jobs@gdldlaw.net

Job Posting Date: January 12, 2017

Salary: TBD

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Job Posting Link:

Company Website:

Company Profile: With offices in Baltimore and Philadelphia, Goodell DeVries matches clients’ goals with effective, cost-efficient strategies. Locally, regionally, nationally. We make it happen. Every day.

Contact Name: LaQuay Fleming

Contact Email: lfleming@gdldlaw.com

Contact Phone: