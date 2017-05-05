Legal Secretary – Litigation and Corporate

Job Description:

DLA Piper LLP (US) is a leading global business law firm. We are committed to attracting, developing, and retaining the best people across our practice and business service groups. We are looking for collaborative, results oriented people who enjoy working in a fast paced environment and have exceptional problem solving skills.

If you are a highly talented Litigation and/or Corporate legal secretary interested in working closely with attorneys and clients, we want to hear from you!

This position is located in the Minneapolis office. Your standard hours will be 9:00 am – 5:30 pm.

The secretarial services department provides lawyers with a high-level of practice group support and is involved in the day-to-day management of clients and matters.

Minimum Requirements:

•High school diploma

•4 years administrative and clerical experience in a law firm or professional services organization supporting a Litigation and/or Corporate practice group

•Intermediate MS Office skills

•Strong communication and interpersonal skills

•Strong organization and attention to detail

•Strong client service skills

Preferred Requirements:

•College degree

What will your day look like?

Your responsibilities will include a broad range of administrative duties to include preparing, editing, and proofreading a variety of documents, calendar maintenance, scheduling meetings, and document production. You will be responsible for delegating work to appropriate resources and ensuring that work is completed in a timely manner.

You will also be responsible for time entry, tracking WIP and A/R, reviewing and editing pre-bills for submission to accounting, coordinating complex domestic/international travel arrangements, and processing travel reimbursements.

We offer exceptional career opportunities in an environment that is challenging, rewarding, and, we believe, truly different from our competitors. Our employees enjoy a competitive benefits package and a dynamic and diverse environment in which they can build a long and fruitful career and reap the rewards of their success.

To learn more about DLA Piper, please visit our website.

We are (DLA Piper) an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a veteran, and basis of disability or any other federal, state or local protected class.

Agency applications will not be considered.

Job Posting Date: 05/05/2017

Salary: $70,000 – $79,999

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Job Posting Link: http://dlapiperus.referrals.selectminds.com/jobs/legal-secretary-litigation-and-corporate-925

Company Website: https://www.dlapiper.com/en/us/careers/

Company Profile: We are committed to attracting, developing and retaining the best people across our practice and business services groups. Our continued success relies on our ability to provide a supportive, inclusive and motivating environment where everyone has a role to play in supporting the delivery of outstanding service to our clients.

We offer exceptional career opportunities to our lawyers, aspiring graduates and business support professionals, in an environment that is challenging, rewarding and, we believe, truly different from our competitors.

We are looking for highly talented people who can demonstrate an affinity with our values to help us achieve our vision of becoming the leading global business law firm. In return, we offer a dynamic and diverse environment in which people can build a long and fruitful career and have their success rewarded.

Contact Name: Yvonne Thompson

Contact Email: ASC-Recruitment@dlapiper.com

Contact Phone: