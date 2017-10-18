KrolLDiscovery rebrands itself to become KLDiscovery

McLean, Va. – January 2, 2018 – KrolLDiscovery today announced that it will become KLDiscovery, further distinguishing itself in the ediscovery and information governance spaces. Additionally, Kroll Ontrack will rebrand as Ontrack. Both of these brands will continue to offer best-in-class technologies and services to global clients.

“The launch of KLDiscovery and Ontrack illustrates our commitment to developing the best ediscovery and data recovery solutions for our clients,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer. “These new brands continue to honor the technical heritage our company has created over the last 30 years and builds on the strength of our people in solving ediscovery, information governance and data recovery challenges.”

The KLDiscovery brand for legal technologies and the Ontrack brand for data recovery capture the organization’s 30 years as leaders in their respective industries. In addition to building innovative proprietary technologies, including robust processing capabilities and patented technology assisted review, KLDiscovery has significant experience with Relativity as the first provider to license the tool. Ontrack, a KLDiscovery business, continues to be the global market leader in data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management.