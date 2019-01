ABA Journal, by Debra Cassens Weiss. A memorial for Heather Heyer on 4th Street Southeast in Charlottesville, Virginia. Heyer was killed Aug. 12, 2017, after the Unite the Right rally. AgnosticPreachersKid / Wikimedia Commons Jurors in Virginia on Tuesday recommended a sentence of life plus 419 years in prison for a self-avowed neo-Nazi who killed a paralegal when he drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white supremacist rally last August. Click here.