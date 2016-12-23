Julia Dunlap, Esq., of UC San Diego, to Serve as President of AAfPE for 2017

The American Association for Paralegal Education has named Julia Dunlap, Esq., as its President for 2017. Dunlap is director of legal education for UC San Diego Extension. She replaces Robert Mongue, M.A., J.D., associate professor of legal studies at the University of Mississippi, who is the association president for 2016.

Dunlap was elected by a vote of paralegal program directors from educational institutions located in all areas of the country. For more than a decade, Dunlap has been in charge of UC San Diego Extension’s paralegal programs, ensuring the courses and curriculum provide students with an understanding not only of the law but also with the practical skills needed for a successful career. Dunlap also has been a leader in incorporating new technologies and innovations into Extension’s ABA-accredited paralegal certificate program, helping the program remain on the leading edge of legal education while providing flexibility for students to the program. For instance, the paralegal certificate program is offered in formats to fit various professional lifestyles, including full, part-time and a unique 12-week accelerated option.

As part of her commitment to innovation, Dunlap recently developed an online eDiscovery and Litigation Technology certificate to help legal professionals meet new continuing legal education requirements or gain proficiencies to meet Duty of Competence rulings. More information about UC San Diego Extension’s legal education learning offerings, can be found at extension.ucsd.edu/law. Mor information about the American Association for Paralegal Education can be found at http://www.aafpe.org/