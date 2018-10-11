Judge Advocate General Association of Legal Paraprofessionals joins the National Federation of Paralegal Associations

The National Federation of Paralegal Associations, Inc. (NFPA) has announced that the Judge Advocate General Association of Legal Paraprofessionals (JAGALP) has become the newest association to join the federation. JAGALP was formed to provide and promote a spirit of cooperation, friendship, and tradition among their members who represent the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of all military service branches.

According to NFPA’s Armed Forces Coordinator Linda Odermott, RP®, OCP, the relationship between the JAGALP and NFPA is special and unique because it provides a bridge for active duty, reserves, retired and civilian-contracted paralegals within the Armed Forces to connect with NFPA and local associations.

By joining NFPA, JAGALP members receive discounts on continuing legal education courses and certifications, subscription to The National Paralegal Reporter, connections to national pro bono and volunteer opportunities, engagement in national leadership roles, and opportunities to attend regional and national events.

NFPA is a non-profit professional organization representing more than 8,000 paralegals and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN. NFPA’s Core Purpose is the advancement of the paralegal profession. NFPA promotes a global presence for the paralegal profession and leadership in the legal community. For additional info go to www.paralegals.org, or email info@paralegals.org.