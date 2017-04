Illinois Paralegal Association Spring Education Conference May 4

Event Description:

The Illinois Paralegal Association’s 2017 Spring Education Conference will be held on May 4, 2017 and consists of 20 different educational seminars covering many specialty practice areas, including Litigation, Intellectual Property, Corporate, Immigration, Real Estate (and many more practice areas), as well as Microsoft Excel, Adobe, Legal Research, Legal Writing, Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, and Ethics for Paralegals.

Event Date: 05/04/2017

Website: https://tinyurl.com/ljxqfq4

Contact Name: Yvonne Kriss

Contact Email: ipa@ipaonline.org