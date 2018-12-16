Florida’s Daily Business Review Seeks Nominations for its 2019 Awards for Professional Excellence in the Legal Community

The Daily Business Review, an ALM newspaper serving the South Florida legal profession, is sponsoring its annual Professional Excellence Awards event in 2019 to recognize distinguished members of the South Florida legal community in several areas of the law. Honorees will be recognized in special reports in the Daily Business Review, to be published in May 2019. The Awards will be presented at an event on May 23, 2019, at the Rusty Pelican in Miami. Nominations are being sought from law firms and companies in the following nine categories.

Attorney of the Year Finalists

Lifetime Achievement

Distinguished Leaders

Legal Departments

Litigation Departments

Real Estate Transactions

Innovative Practice Groups

On the Rise

For further information or to enter a nominee, go to: Florida Legal Awards