FBI paralegal admits embezzling government funds

As a paralegal specialist, Lynn M. Morris provided legal and administrative support to the FBI’s Asset Forfeiture Unit and was the unit’s designated coordinator. Morris, 51, admitted in her plea to stealing asset forfeiture funds — money and property seized from suspected criminals — and depositing portions into her personal checking account for her own use.

She admitted the embezzlement stretched from July 2014 to November 2016.

The case was investigated by the DOJ Office of the Inspector General. No further information was released.