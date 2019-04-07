Epiq Acquires Canadian eDiscovery Firm H&A eDiscovery

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry has acquired H&A eDiscovery, a leading Canadian eDiscovery and litigation support firm that provides eDiscovery expertise and consulting, including identification, collection, processing, hosting, filtering and project management. The acquisition brings additional eDiscovery expertise to Epiq’s Canadian business and a wider breadth of solutions and expertise for clients.

The Canadian legal market has experienced tremendous growth over recent years and is home to numerous global law firms, says David Dobson, chief executive officer, at Epiq. The acquisition of H&A demonstrates Epiq’s commitment to the growing Canadian legal market. H&A will immediately begin operating under the Epiq brand.