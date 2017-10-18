Elizabeth Garnett, Paralegal at Rawls Law Group, Receives 2017 Unsung Legal Heroes Award –

Richmond, VA, December 10, 2017 — Rawls Law Group, PC is proud to announce that Elizabeth Garnett, one of their healthcare paralegals, has been selected in the Virginia Lawyers Weekly Class of 2017 “Unsung Legal Heroes.” Elizabeth received this award for her outstanding work and positive influence in the legal profession. Rawls Law Group is pleased to have Elizabeth on the team. She is dedicated, compassionate, and consistently makes an impact in their health law and law firm operations.

About Elizabeth Garnett

Elizabeth graduated from Northern Virginia Community College, magna cum laude, with an Associate of Applied Science degree in legal assisting. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration of Justice from George Mason University. Elizabeth additionally obtained a graduate certificate in Health & Hospital Law from Seton Hall School of Law in 2015. She began her career with a medical malpractice defense firm in northern Virginia. Her current work focuses on the firm’s Healthcare Law division, including state licensing, discipline and credentialing matters.

About Rawls Law Group, PC

Rawls Law Group has an outstanding team of professionals who are passionate about advising and counseling clients. As a boutique healthcare law firm, we are focused on medical issues including Healthcare Law, Litigation, and Appeals.

We are dedicated to providing clients with efficient, responsive personal service and quality legal representation. We can help you meet the demands of the complex, rapidly changing healthcare industry. Find out more about why clients choose Rawls Law Group as their healthcare law firm by visiting rawlslawgroup.com.