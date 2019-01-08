El Monte paralegal fights allegations of unauthorized practice in Santa Maria

Santa Marias Sun, By Kasey Bubnash. The State Bar of California is working to shut down a Los Angeles County paralegal office that allegedly provided unauthorized immigration services to migrant farmworkers in the Santa Maria area, “fraudulently” charging some of them more than $12,000. In a Nov. 30 press release, the State Bar announced that it had obtained an interim order to temporarily stop business at Vincent Enriquez’s El Monte-based office, where he provides paralegal and document preparation services as NVE Associates Inc. The order, filed through the Los Angeles County Superior Court, includes an injunction against Enriquez, and also allowed the State Bar to reclaim all his client files and other records and freeze bank accounts associated with the office. Click here.