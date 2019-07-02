Deval Patrick to Receive CLEO EDGE Vernon E. Jordan, Jr. Heritage Award

Boston attorney, business leader, and 71st governor of Massachusetts Deval L. Patrick will be recognized for his lifetime achievements during the CLEO EDGE Honors reception on November 7. Patrick, Managing Director of Bain Capital Double Impact, will receive the CLEO EDGE Vernon E. Jordan, Jr. Heritage Award. The Award honors a person who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in Education, Diversity, and Greater Equality in the legal profession and society. Vernon E. Jordan, Jr., who received the inaugural CLEO EDGE Heritage Award during the organization’s 50th anniversary in 2018, will present the award to Mr. Patrick during the CLEO EDGE Honors reception in celebration of the Council on Legal Education Opportunity, Inc.’s 51st anniversary scheduled for November 7 at the Google Washington, DC offices.