Job Description: Would you like to be a part of a nationally recognized team? Texas Health Resources is named a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® for the second year in a row.

Do you want to be a part of a company with an innovative environment. The Fortune 100 list recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Being named one of the 2016 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® speaks to the way we take care of and support each other, and that is reflected in the compassion and care we show our patients.

Now you can join our team! Texas Health Resources System Services is currently seeking a Corporate Paralegal. The Paralegal will serve as a System Representative at meetings across the system and provide ongoing feedback to the Governance and Chief Governance Officer regarding developing board trends and issues. The Paralegal will be required to manage calendars, travel to various locations across the system, coordinate minutes review and draft minutes for committee and board meetings. The Paralegal will attend reliability briefings as well as participate in special projects or events as a member of the Governance team.

JOB DUTIES: (Including but not limited to:)

1) 80% – Travels to and attends board and committee meetings across the System and drafts minutes for those meetings. This includes management of tight deadline calendars and coordination of the minutes review / approval process with attorneys and entity / committee senior leadership.

2) 15% – Serves as a liaison for boards and senior leadership, including serving as the System representative at board meetings, and developing relationships with trustees and senior leadership. Provides ongoing feedback to the Director, Governance and/or Chief Governance Officer regarding developing board trends and issues. Also, serves as a conduit to help deliver key messages and help implement Governance Plan and process changes for boards and committees.

3) 5% – Participates in special projects and events as a member of the Governance team. This includes participating as a key member of the coordination team at the annual THR Leadership Conference. Also attends staff meetings and reliability briefings.

KEYWORDS: “corporate paralegal”, “minutes”, “corporate paralegal”, “drafting board minutes”, “governance liaison”

Entity Information

Texas Health Resources is one of the largest faith-based, nonprofit health care delivery systems in the United States and the largest in North Texas in terms of patients served.

Texas Health has 25 acute-care and short-stay hospitals that are owned, operated, joint-ventured or affiliated with the system. It has more than 3,800 licensed beds, more than 21,100 employees of fully-owned/operated facilities plus 1,400 employees of consolidated joint ventures, and counts more than 5,500 physicians with active staff privileges at its hospitals.

At Texas Health, we strive to create an atmosphere of respect, integrity, compassion and excellence for all who come in contact with us, be they patients or our employees. We are committed to diversity in our workforce, and our mission to serve spreads across ethnic, cultural, economic and generational boundaries. We invite you to join us in furthering your career through our accomplishments and philosophy of excellence.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a veteran, and basis of disability or any other federal, state or local protected class

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Paralegal training (degree, certificate, or diploma program) is required

• Minimum of three years corporate paralegal experience, particularly in managing/drafting board minutes and resolutions is required

• Health Care experience is preferred but not required

Apply Here: http://www.Click2apply.net/n44jq57hgd

Job Posting Date: 12-01-2016

Salary: DOE

Location: Arlington, Texas

Job Posting Link: http://www.Click2apply.net/n44jq57hgd

Company Website:

Company Profile: Texas Health Resources

Contact Name: Human Resources

Contact Email: anitalyons@texashealth.org

Contact Phone: