Consumer vs. Enterprise Security: There Is a Difference

By Joe Kelly, founder and CEO of Legal Workspace. Published in ABA’s Law Technology Today, September 5, 2018

Lawyers can’t pretend that their data isn’t being targeted by hackers and other threats anymore. There are just too many high-profile horror stories, from the leak of the Panama Papers to the ransomware attack on DLA Piper. The threat is real, and clients know it. Naturally, your law firm has a security system in place to protect from these kinds of threats. However, are you sure it is the right kind of system? Does it protect all the firm’s data across every device that attorneys and staff use? When you weigh the balance of convenience and compliance, are you making the right calculations? Read more.