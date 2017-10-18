Colorado Paralegal Re-Elected Director, Region II for The National Federation of Paralegal Associations, Inc. (NFPA) –

Indianapolis, IN, December 01, 2017 — The National Federation of Paralegal Associations, Inc. (NFPA) is pleased to announce that Mianne L. Besser has been elected to the position of Director, Region II for the 2018-2019 term. The elections were held at NFPA’s Annual Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 13, 2017.

Ms. Besser works at Otten Johnson Robinson Neff + Ragonetti PC, located in Denver, Colorado, with the firm’s litigation group as they represent business and real estate clients in litigation, bankruptcy and land use matters. The group’s practice covers a broad spectrum of commercial litigation, and Mianne contributes her 21 years of experience as a litigation paralegal.

Ms. Besser received her B.A. in management and business administration from the University of Phoenix. In 1996, she received her paralegal certificate from the Denver Paralegal Institute, an ABA-approved program.

Ms. Besser has been a CLE speaker for NFPA and the Rocky Mountain Paralegal Association (RMPA). Ms. Besser is a Faculty Member of the Institute for Paralegal Education (IPE). She has been interviewed for her perspective on the paralegal profession. Ms. Besser’s published works include, “The Many Faces of Paralegal Students,” “Legal Process Outsourcing” and “Ethical Considerations for Paralegals and Social Media.”

Ms. Besser’s professional and community involvement includes recognition from the NFPA as its 2012 Outstanding Local Leader; in 2011 she was recognized as a Paralegal Superstar by ParalegalGateway. Ms. Besser has been a strong advocate for paralegal education serving as an adjunct instructor at Kaplan College and Community College of Aurora, as well as serving on the Paralegal Advisory Committees for the Community College of Aurora, Kaplan College and Westwood College.

Prior to being elected to a second term as a member of the NFPA Board of Directors, Mianne served in a variety of positions for the Rocky Mountain Paralegal Association, including two non-consecutive terms as president, NFPA Primary Representative and NFPA Secondary Representative. She is also a member of the Colorado Association of Litigation Support Professionals.

“I am humbled by the continued support of the Delegates and Members of Region II who re-elected me to serve as the Region II Director,” said Besser. “Region II Members and Delegates have empowered me to be a dedicated and trusted advocate on their behalf to ensure that NFPA continues to remain relevant and has a significant presence in conversations regarding the future of the paralegal profession. Throughout the coming year, I will continue to assist Region II Delegates and Members with efforts to elevate the paralegal ‘brand’, grow membership, foster inter-NFPA collaborations, and remain a strong presence within their legal and non-legal communities. I welcome the on-going opportunity to collaborate with Delegates and Members to ensure that NFPA remains “The Leader of the Paralegal Profession®.”

The Region Directors are responsible for helping local associations in their regions, and are the main liaison between member associations and other Board members.

NFPA is a non-profit professional organization representing more than 8,000 paralegals and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. NFPA’s Core Purpose is the advancement of the paralegal profession. NFPA promotes a global presence for the paralegal profession and leadership in the legal community.