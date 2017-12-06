Civil Litigation Paralegal – Seattle, WA

Job Description:

Downtown Seattle Law Firm is looking for a high level Civil Litigation Paralegal/Legal Assistant to join our busy Commercial Law practice group. Our paralegals assist attorneys with complex case and project management from start to finish. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, assisting with the drafting of pleadings, communicating with clients, opposing counsel’ offices, and the court, assisting with discovery, filing and serving cases, calendaring and various administrative tasks. Position requires familiarity with all phases of discovery, trial preparation and trial support at both state and federal court levels, along with a strong understanding of e-discovery and databases, discovery response drafting, and preparation of budgets.

We are committed to providing excellent client services. We value and reward hard work, team work and innovation. We offer a good work-life balance in a collegial environment, as well as a competitive compensation packages, including bonus program, and generous benefits.

The ideal candidate has at least 5 years of Commercial Litigation Paralegal experience, knowledge of applicable Washington and local court rules, proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, strong time-management skills, excellent verbal and written communication skills, and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team. Prior experience working with ProLaw is preferred.

To be considered for this position, please submit a cover letter addressing your experience, a resume, and a relevant writing sample.

Job Posting Date: 06/12/2017

Salary: d.o.e.

Location: Seattle

Job Posting Link:

Company Website: http://www.skellengerbender.com

Company Profile: Information on website

Contact Name: Deb Lovelett

Contact Email: dlovelett@skellengerbender.com

Contact Phone: