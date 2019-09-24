Center for American and International Law names Mark P. Smith as President

Smith grew up in West Virginia. He is a 1978 graduate of Yale Law School. He received his undergraduate A. B. degree at Princeton University and did graduate work in Comparative Public Administration at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

In his professional career, Smith worked as a research counsel and assistant to the executive director of the American Bar Association, and then served as Executive Director of the West Virginia State Bar from 1979 to 1988. Smith joined CAIL in 1989 and has held several roles, including vice president. He was named Interim President of CAIL in 2018.

Through its five institutes and special programs, CAIL provides training, knowledge and new perspectives to help members of the legal and law enforcement community. In 2018, CAIL programs served more than 5,800 people from 42 U.S. states and 52 countries.

The Center for American and International Law (CAIL) is a nonprofit institution located in Plano, Texas that is dedicated to advancing the administration of justice by educating and inspiring communities of legal and law enforcement professionals across the United States and throughout the world. Since its founding in 1947, thousands of lawyers and law enforcement officers from all 50 states and more than 130 countries have participated in CAIL’s educational programs, which are run by the organization’s specialty institutes. http://www.cailaw.org Contact: Ellen Beth Levitt, eblevitt@cailaw.org

972-244-3437 (office), 410-598-4711 (mobile)