Blue Filament Law – Junior Trademark Paralegal

Job Description: Wondering what to do with your liberal arts degree? Blue Filament Law, a fun and busy IP boutique in Birmingham, Michigan, is expanding its team. We are looking for a junior level full-time legal assistant or paralegal to support our IP practice, with a focus on trademarks. Intellectual property experience is helpful, but not required. Four-year degree, two-year degree, paralegal certification, OR minimum two years of legal assistant or paralegal experience, plus smarts, motivation, hustle, and attention to detail. Must be able to work well in a team environment and have excellent communication skills.

Recent grads welcome to apply – we will train the right candidate.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: Assist attorneys, paralegals and support staff in securing and enforcing IP protection in the United States and around the world.

Send your CV to careers@bluefilamentlaw.com with Junior Trademark Paralegal in the subject line. No recruiters, please.

Job Posting Date: 11/03/2016

Location: Birmingham, Michigan

Company Profile: ABOUT US: Blue Filament is located in beautiful downtown Birmingham — a walkable location near parks, restaurants and shopping. We offer an informal working environment, world-class client service, interesting international work, competitive pay, and strong suite of benefits.

Contact Name: Careers

Contact Email: careers@bluefilamentlaw.com

Contact Phone: (248) 430-5770