Applications Open for Student Scholarships at 2017 Relativity Fest

kCura has opened submissions for the 2017 Relativity Fest Student Scholarship, which brings students to one of the e-discovery industry’s largest user conference, taking place take place in Chicago on October 22-25, 2017. Both undergraduate and graduate students from law schools and paralegal programs approved by the ABA are eligible to apply for the scholarship by August 18, 2017. The award covers transportation, lodging, meals and event registration. The scholarship is open to anyone who is 21 years of age by October 21, 2017. Students are encouraged to apply early. Click here for APPLICATION FORM.

The Relativity Fest Student Scholarship is offered as part of the Relativity Academic Partner Program, an educational initiative that provides law schools and paralegal programs with free access to hands-on training in Relativity and helps prepare students for the future of litigation and investigations. As part of the program, universities and program instructors have access to Relativity and additional educational and information resources, including in-person training and the Relativity Community site.