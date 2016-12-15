A&M – Texarkana offers Paralegal Certificate Course

By Fernanda Hernandez

December 15, 2016

Texas A&M University-Texarkana, in conjunction with The Center for Legal Studies, will offer a Paralegal Certificate Course, beginning Jan. 9.

“The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of paralegals to increase much faster than the national average for all occupations,” said Shelley Caraway, executive director of Extended Education and Community Development at A&M-Texarkana. “The national median salary for paralegals is currently $44,480 a year and freelance paralegal professionals average significantly more across the board.”

The Paralegal Certificate Course is available in a variety of formats — online, DVD and text-only — to accommodate work and family schedules. Successful graduates will receive a professional certificate from Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Tuition for the online and text-only program is $1,289. The DVD option is $1,389. Approximate cost of textbooks and WESTLAW access is $451.