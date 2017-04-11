Alexandria Tech & Community College Paralegal Program Named 8th Best Online Program – March 2017 Alexandria, MN –Alexandria Technical and Community College announced its online Paralegal Studies program was ranked 8th by BestColleges.com, a leading provider of higher education information and resources.

The Paralegal program is part of the ATCC School of Business, and it prepares students to work in many areas of law. The program is available completely online and can be completed in two years. Curriculum includes areas of civil litigation, criminal procedures, family law, business organizations, real estate, estate and probate, bankruptcy, and intellectual property.

According to BestColleges.com’s recent report “2017 Online Education Trends Report,” online learning opportunities are expanding at a rapid clip. Students are flocking to online colleges for new reasons with 72% of students saying they are motivated by career-related goals. Online learning also opens up educational opportunities to students who cannot pursue traditional on-campus degree programs. In fact, 50% of today’s students see online programs as the only option to get their education due to existing commitments or extenuating circumstances – such as work, family, or disabilities. As a result, online education programs are in high demand and on the rise, demonstrated by the 98% of university administrators reporting that online education has increased or stayed the same over the past few years.

“As online higher education demand grows and more schools bring programs online, it’s important and necessary to hold institutions to a standard of excellence that students can depend upon, and ATCC certainly meets that criteria,” said General Manager of BestColleges.com, Stephanie Snider. “Being ranked one of the Best Online Paralegal Programs signifies that Alexandria Technical and Community College provides a quality education and a meaningful learning experience at an affordable cost.”