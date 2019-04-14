December 4, 2018

ALA 2019 Annual Conference & Expo

Event Description:

Takes place April 14 – 17, 2018
Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS
Annual Conference and Expo of the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA). Founded in 1971 to provide support to professionals involved in the management of law firms, corporate legal departments and government legal agencies.

Event Date: 04/14/2019

Address: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine TX

Website: http://alabp.org/events-2/2019-annual-conference/

Contact Name: Justin Kiss

Contact Email: jkiss@alanet.org

